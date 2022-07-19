MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A preliminary hearing was held for a man accused of killing his father back in March.

The hearing was held for Cody White, who was charged with the murder of his father, Hugh White III. The 61-year-old was shot several times at a home off Demetroplis Road Tuesday, March 24.

Hugh White was pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. The case was bound over to a grand jury, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s office. The jury will decide whether or not to indict Cody White for his father’s murder.