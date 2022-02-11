MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent study, funded by the National Institute of Health reveals increased detrimental risks for mothers and babies.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with USA Health physician Dr. Mimi Munn about having COVID while pregnant. Here are the questions we asked and the information given to us by Dr. Munn:

Research shows a greater risk of fetal or newborn death for babies when the mother has COVID. Is that the case for mothers who don’t have a severe case of the virus?

“Luckily, it looks like mothers with asymptomatic or mild disease don’t seem to have nearly the trouble with the complication or death or a newborn, so not so much mild disease but certainly the severe disease definitely an increased risk for fetal demise and neonatal death.”

What is it about a Coronavirus infection that increases the risk?

“I’m not sure that it’s at all clear what seems to be going on with the increased severity in pregnancy. This particular study looked at the relationship to unknown complications of pregnancy like hypertension, post-partum hemorrhage, infection and it seemed to make these disorders worse resulting in worse outcomes for moms and babies. The exact pathophysiology is not at all clear and we will certainly be learning new things in the future.”

How much higher is the death risk for the pregnant mother?

“We know that from earlier studies looking at pregnant women versus non-pregnant women there is certainly an increased risk for death. In this particular study, they were looking at the complications and it was certainly a couple-fold risk higher.”

Death, of course, is extreme but other issues could arise if a woman gets COVID while pregnant. Dr. Munn, You touched on this but tells us a little more going into the preterm labor and C-section aspect of it all?

“Again, that’s what this particular study addressed was those sorts of complications that we normally see in pregnancy like preeclampsia, preterm labor, there was certainly an increased risk for that. Lots of babies delivered pre-term and we think most of these were probably indicated pre-term birth because the mothers were getting so sick.”

What do you recommend, Dr. Munn?

“We endorse what the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of OBGYN endorses and that’s for all the moms to get vaccinated, is your best bet to decrease your chance of having severe disease and resulting in these complications. Definitely get your vaccine.”

Babies can’t get vaccinated against COVID, so what about them?

“We have encouraging data from studies that have looked at mothers getting the vaccine and there is antibody passed to the baby and we are very optimistic that this will confer some sort of immunity to the baby, as well as breastfeeding. Exciting news there as well with passing on antibodies to the baby which can be protective as well.”