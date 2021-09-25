Prayer, celebration, and sorrow at Levon Manzie funeral

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a sad goodbye for a servant of Mobile. This afternoon a large procession was held for City Councilman Levon Manzie. Large flags were draped over the procession route near Government Plaza as his casket passed through Mobile.

Early in the service, a speaker called for a round of applause for the life of Levon Manzie. A man who some considered an angel in life now earning his wings in heaven. Manzie was described as patient, measured and diplomatic.

“His spiritual side always leads the way in dealing with you on a daily basis,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Batiste. It was a packed service as people paid tribute to someone who was a man of God and man of the people.

“He worked hard for his district and what he accomplished for his district will be his legacy,” said Dr. Grace Johnson. At 38 Levon Manzie died relatively young but his friends and family say he did a lot with his short time on Earth.

“Just a real political leader in our community, his church is devastated the community is devastated, just a genuine person that just really cared about the community and was doing what he was called to do,” said State Representative and friend Napoleon Bracy. Family members wept around Manzie’s coffin. They’re losing a brother, a son, and someone who was also considered a calm peacemaker.

“He had an ability to bring people together with different views and move forward with a solution,” said Barbara Estes with the Via Senior Center.