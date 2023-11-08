MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday afternoon, Mobile police surrounded a home on Beau Terra Drive — but it was much ado about nothing.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene, which is located near Highway 98 and Interstate 65. News 5 watched as police ordered someone to leave a house.

News 5 observed about a dozen cops, with heavy shields, and a man who asked what they were doing at his home.

We have since learned that the incident arose from a “swatting,” or prank, call in which someone sends the police to a specific address for a false accusation.

The goal is to send the Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, team to an opponent’s house, hence the name.

Knowingly making a false report is a criminal offense in Alabama.

The most recent known swatting in News 5’s coverage area happened Friday, at Baker School in Northwest Florida.

“A thorough investigation will be done into a swatting/HOAX call in reference to an active shooter situation at Baker School,” an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said Nov. 3.

We are working to gather more information on Mobile’s incident.

