Power restored to 95% of Mobile customers following Hurricane Sally, according to Alabama Power

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama reported that crews were working hard to restore power to the remaining affected areas, saying that 95% of complete restoration was reached.

