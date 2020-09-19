Power restored to 95% of Mobile customers following Hurricane Sally, according to Alabama Power

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama reported that crews were working hard to restore power to the remaining affected areas, saying that 95% of complete restoration was reached.
