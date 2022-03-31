UPDATE (7:54 A.M.) — Classes have been canceled Thursday for Calloway-Smith Middle School as well.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three public schools in Mobile County were without power Thursday morning following severe weather overnight.

The storm knocked out power to Burroughs Elementary School, Hankins Middle School and Calloway-Smith Middle School, a spokesperson for MCPSS told WKRG News 5.

Classes were canceled Thursday for Burroughs and Hankins. Power was expected to be restored soon at Calloway-Smith to allow classes to still be held.