UPDATE (1:00 pm.) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says the outage is mainly impacting the west end of the island. He says it appears to be the result of a dump truck hitting an overhead line.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier, power is out on the island. He says in a post on Facebook, Alabama Power crews have been dispatched to identify and repair the outage.