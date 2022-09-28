MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big potbellied pig has been on the loose since Friday, with many spotting the pig running through neighborhoods in Mobile.

In a video taken by neighbors who live off Shenandoah Road, they found the pig in front of their homes. Neighbors said the pig had great speed and outran a lot of people trying to catch it.

Some people asked where in the world did this pig come from?

“I just thought where the heck did this pig come from?” said Mimi Bovenizer, a neighborhood resident. “Is it somebody’s pet? Is it an escape from a farm?”

Her husband, George Bovenizer was really surprised by how fast the pig was running.

“That was the first thing I thought, this thing can move,” said Bovenizer. “This beast can bust it! Our neighbor Eric was chasing it, and poor Eric, he stood no chance.”

Other neighborhoods off Airport and University Boulevard found the pig in their area. David Rogers, who lives off Falls Church Road said the pig was running in his neck of the woods and had found a bite to eat.

“I seen a black potbelly pig running in one of these yards,” said Rogers. “I don’t know which one it was. It had a big red apple in its mouth, he looked like he was eating pretty good to me.”

The City of Mobile Animal Control was out canvassing neighborhoods trying to find the pig, but they had no luck. Ultimately, all the neighbors want to make sure the big returns to its rightful owner safely.

“We all just want the pig to end up safely,” said Mimi Bovenizer. “We don’t want it to end up as bacon.” “Long live the pig!” said George Bovenizer.

Currently, the pig has not been captured by the City of Mobile Animal Control. They tell WKRG News 5 that they and the owner are still looking for the pig.