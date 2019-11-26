UPDATE: Accidental shooting in Saraland

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — Police said the person injured in the shooting was “horseplaying” when the gun accidentally went off. 

Police said the victim was a young adult but did not give his age.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for what was described as a minor injury.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have responded to a report of a shooting near a business on Highway 43.

Police were on scene Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. near Explosive Signs & Graphics at 202 Saraland Boulevard South.

News 5 is working to gather more information.

