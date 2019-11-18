Possible pipe bomb discovered in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement is investigating a possible pipe bomb in West Mobile at the bridge on Leroy Stevens Road between Cottage Hill and Country Lane.

Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious item that appeared to be some type of pipe bomb.

Mobile Police Department’s Bomb Unit rendered the area safe with no damage.

There is no suspect at this time.

LATEST STORIES;