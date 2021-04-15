MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting state troopers with a possible fatal crash on Moffett Road at Big Creek Lake.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 7:58 p.m. Thursday, April 15 on U.S. 98 near Big Creek Lake Bridge. The roadway is currently obstructed at this time as ALEA Troopers are investigating and awaiting wreckers. Nothing further is available at this time.

Mobile Traffic reported an accident with entrapment at about 8 p.m. Thursday night.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

Just last night, 28-year-old Deidrana Ariel Jasper and her 1-year-old son Noah Isiah Brown were killed in a four-vehicle crash at Moffett and Wolf Ridge roads.

Detectives believe wet road conditions were a factor in that crash.