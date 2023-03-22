MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Washington Avenue is expected to be closed “several months” for repairs, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

The closed section spans two blocks between State Street and St. Louis Street. The intersection of W. St. Anthony Street and Washington Ave. will also be closed during the repairs.

The City of Mobile said the repairs are for a damaged culvert beneath the roadway.

“We ask that motorists follow the signed detours around the closure,” reads the release. “Customers will still be able to access Port City Pups and other nearby businesses.”