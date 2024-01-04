MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forbes ranked the Port of Mobile the second fastest-growing port in the United States in the past decade.

The report included data reflected by imports and exports for airports, seaports and border crossings.

While the Port of Mobile remained the No. 42 port in the country by volume, it showed off an impressive 121.84% growth, according to the report. Mobile came after the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas and ahead of some of the nation’s largest airports like Atlanta International and Chicago O’Hare.

“For Mobile, our port, to be the second fastest growing among all those different points, that’s astonishing,” Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bradley Byrne said.

Byrne said the COVID-19 pandemic forced shippers to use the Port of Mobile to get their products to their customers as it was “cheaper and faster” to ship through the Panama Canal and to Mobile.

“The Port of Mobile actually serves the entire state of Alabama, any beyond Alabama’s borders as we see other places beginning to ship through Mobile,” Byrne said.

The money brought in by the port goes straight to the state because the Alabama Port Authority is a state entity. However, Byrne said the local impact comes in the form of warehouses and industrial parks. He said industrial space increases productivity at the port as well as provides jobs.

“There’s a lot of room for growth at that port even with it growing as fast as it is,” Byrne said.

Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll said over $1 billion in capital investments have been set aside for the next 10 years for the port.

“From Mobile to Huntsville, Alabama’s economy is booming, and the Port is proud to be a key player in this growth,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the Port Authority plans to begin widening and deepening the current ship channel, which would make it the deepest ship channel in the Gulf of Mexico. A deeper ship channel would allow heavier ships to access the port and unload some weight before continuing to other ports with shallower channels.

“The sky is the limit for what the port and the state of Alabama will accomplish in the coming years,” Driscoll said.