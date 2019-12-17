Port of Mobile one of the most improved ports in 2018

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Port Authority is named the Most Improved Port Performance in North America for the 2017-2018 cycle.
At the Port Performance North America conference on December 11, the Journal of Commerce also named APM Terminals in Mobile the second Most Improved Terminal in North America.
"We're extremely pleased to see volume and carrier growth at Alabama's only seaport, and it's gratifying to be recognized by our industry peers. Our terminal investments, the state's commitment to harbor modernization, and added ocean carrier services for crucial trade lanes ensure Alabama shippers receive efficient and cost competitive service out of the Port of Mobile," said James K. Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Alabama State Port Authority.
efficientand cost competitiveservice out of the Port of Mobile.”
Facts about the APM Terminals in Mobile:
- Opened in 2008
- Named fastest growth port in 2016
- Received top five fastest growth ports recognition in 2017
recognitionin 2017
- Recorded as the fastest growth import port in 2018.
Facts about the Alabama State Port Authority:
- Public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes
- More than 134,600 jobs
- $22.4 billion in economic impact to the state
