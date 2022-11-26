MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and community events.

“They meant a lot to everyone, they did a lot for everybody, it’s hard to talk about them. They were important to us and they’ll remain important to us,” said race coordinator Peggy Olive as she held back tears.

Bowdoin Atchison passed away in May according to a post from the Port City Pacers.

“He was a wonderful man who did a lot of good for many. We were incredibly fortunate to have Bowdoin as an active member of the Port City Pacers. Bowdoin stepped up where needed whenever he was able,” said the post from the running organization. Family members say he died unexpectedly from a heart attack.

“If you met him you loved him he was just one of those people who exuded joy and that’s why this is going on,” said Atchison’s stepfather Jason Greene.

61-year-old Victor Birch died in late September when his vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline Road in late September. Friends say he was on his way to meet up with a regular Sunday morning running group when the crash happened. A week after his passing a run was held in Birch’s honor.