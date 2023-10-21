MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another big football game is making its way to the Gulf Coast: the Port City Classic returns at the beginning of November.

The Port City Classic is a football game between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Alabama State Hornets and Gambling State Tigers will be going head-to-head this year.

The event’s website describes it as, “the premiere experience to build your personal and professional development through engaging opportunities surrounding the gridiron matchup.”

The weekend will be jam-packed with a comedy show, a business expo and more.

Events include:

Date Location Event Nov. 3 @ 9 a.m. Mobile Convention Center Black Business Expo Nov. 3 @ 3 p.m.; Nov. 4 @ 7:30 a.m. Williamson High School HBCU Cheer Clinic Nov. 3 @ 7 p.m. Mobile Convention Center DL Hughley Comedy Show feat. Comedian JJ Nov. 4 @ 8 a.m. Ladd Peebles Stadium Tailgate Festival Nov. 4 @ 4 p.m. Ladd Peebles Stadium Halftime Show performance by Cupid

The main event, the game, is Nov. 4 at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

EVENT LOCATION:

Event tickets can be purchased through the Port City Classic website.