SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular seafood restaurant in Saraland will be closing its doors in September 2022, according to a Facebook post.

The Grand Junction, formerly known as Catfish Junction, will be closing after over 30 years of business. Management with The Grand Junction said they are planning to sell the business after an opportunity presented itself.

This was a devistatingly difficult decision to make. In no way does the decision to sell reflect on our employees or their level of dedication and hard work. We are very proud of our business, our employees, and what we had accomplished over the years. But an opportunity presented itself and it makes sense to end decades of work on a high note. Many of us have been together for 15-20+ years. We are truly a family. This has not only been our livelihood for a long time, but it has been a huge part of our lives. Please pray for our employees and their families as they begin their new journeys. Jobs may be a dime a dozen these days but being somewhere where you are loved and appreciated is hard to find. The Grand Junction Management

Sept. 22, 2022 will be the last day that the restaurant will be open.