Popular Saraland restaurant damaged by tornado, plans to be open Tuesday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Diners and employees at the Barnyard Buffett in Saraland got quite a scare Monday. The tornado that damaged a local motel and warehouse also damaged the restaurant.

“Several cars in the parking lot were smashed by a flying tree, flying power poles, and a flying dumpster. We lost our sign, a tree, a fence, some rooftop air conditioning units, and a lot of siding. The parking lot is full of roofing and debris from other businesses. 2 windows in the dining room cracked from the pressure, including our drive-thru window,” said a post by the restaurant on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories