Popular Saraland restaurant damaged by tornado, plans to be open Tuesday

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Diners and employees at the Barnyard Buffett in Saraland got quite a scare Monday. The tornado that damaged a local motel and warehouse also damaged the restaurant.

“Several cars in the parking lot were smashed by a flying tree, flying power poles, and a flying dumpster. We lost our sign, a tree, a fence, some rooftop air conditioning units, and a lot of siding. The parking lot is full of roofing and debris from other businesses. 2 windows in the dining room cracked from the pressure, including our drive-thru window,” said a post by the restaurant on Facebook.