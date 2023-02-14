MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular news podcast brings new attention to one of the biggest job creators on the gulf coast, the Litoral Combat Ship. Monday’s episode of The New York Times podcast “The Daily” was dedicated to the saga to retire or save the LCS. The episode called “The Navy’s Very Expensive Mistake” chronicles the development of the LCS program, its technical difficulties, efforts to retire the program, and a rush by lawmakers to save it.

The technical problems the podcast notes focus only on the Freedom variant, those are the ships not built in Mobile. It makes no mention of Mobile-built ships in particular.

However, neither ship can escape one conclusion from the piece: US defense needs have shifted away from the LCS. The podcast notes, in the early 2000s, officials at the Department of Defense thought they’d need small, fast ships to fight small rouge non-state actors like terrorists. As the rising threat from China and Russia shows, the Pentagon needs big ships with big crews for long missions to be ready for conflicts with major nation-states. You can listen here.