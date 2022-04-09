MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Mexican restaurant in midtown Mobile closes ahead of schedule. Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery has been posting for the past few weeks that they were winding down to their final days.

According to a post earlier this week they planned to have their final day of operation Saturday. It turns out, Friday night they went out with a bang. According to a new post from Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery early Saturday morning:

Fuego family, you have truly eaten us out of house and home. 😆 Far sooner than expected as we thought we would have enough to get us through Saturday. Therefore, tonight is our closing departure.

The post says the last 13 years have been a blessing and they encourage diners to continue eating and mom and pop restaurants.