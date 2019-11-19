Popular Mobile band asks for help after trailer full of equipment was stolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Big Band Society says their equipment trailer was stolen Thursday night and now they need your help finding the equipment.

The band posted about the theft on their Facebook page, adding the details of what exactly was in the trailer. The band says the trailer is an unmarked white enclosed 8×5 utility trailer with an Alabama tag number 2UT16546.

The band asks if you see any of the equipment listed below, including Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or pawnshops, to please contact Chip Herrington at 251-599-3581.

22-channel Allen & Heath mixer board with rolling Gator hard case (black)

Four (4) Mackey PA speakers (Mackie “Thumps”)

Ten (10) AudioTechnica microphones in foam (Gator) soft case

Fourteen (14) mic stands (boomstands)

Four (4) tall speaker stands (tripod aluminum – black)

Nine (9) stage-front music stands (desk style – square front – polished aluminum borders)

Two (2) Chauvet LED stage lights sets (4-in-1 light rigs with zippered cases)

Wooden 4-wheeled cargo cart

The band says a police report has been made. Both the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department is investigating the theft.