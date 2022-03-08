MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a popular downtown Mobile bar was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Mobile Police responded to Post Bar and Grill on Dauphin Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mobile Police say the reference to the response was due to the bar’s burglar alarm.

When Mobile Police officers arrived they found a small window of the Post Bar and Grill had been shattered and the door was unlocked. Mobile Police have not confirmed, at this time of writing this article, that anything had been stolen from the establishment.

Mobile Police do say that this is an ongoing investigation.