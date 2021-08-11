Popeyes worker shot in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A worker on break in the Popeyes parking lot on Airport Boulevard was shot in the leg on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said officers responded to 4009 Airport Blvd. at about 2:51 p.m. in reference to a shooting. On scene, police determined an unknown male subject approached the victim and shot him in the leg.

Police said the victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

