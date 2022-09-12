SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested by Saraland Police after they said he led them on a chase, ramming a patrol car in the process. The man was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Popeyes.

Terry Tillman Jr., 39, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 11 after police were called to Popeyes off Highway 43. Officers determined a man armed himself with a gun and demanded money from employees.

Officers were given a description of the man’s vehicle. Saraland Police searched the area and spotted Tillman driving a similar vehicle. When officers tried to pull him over, Tillman led police on a chase that ended at the Alabama State Docks.

Tillman was arrested after he was found running on foot. Tillman fled his car after ramming it into a patrol car during the chase.

Tillman was charged with:

Robbery 1st Degree

Flee-Attempt to Elude

Pistol-Carrying without a Permit

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Mobile Police, Chickasaw Police, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Port Authority helped search for Tillman.