Pope Francis offers condolences regarding the death of Archbishop Emeritus Lipscomb

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pope Francis is saddened by the death of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Lipscomb. This according to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S. Pierre sent a letter to Archbishop Thomas Rodi, relaying the Pope’s condolences.

“His Holiness Pope Francis is saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar. H. Lipscomb, and he sends heartfelt condolences to the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese. Recalling with gratitude the late Archbishop’s long years of devoted priestly and episcopal ministry to the church in Mobile, his commitment to the church’s educational apostolate, and his greatly valued service within the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, His Holiness joins you in commending his soul to the merciful love of God, our heavenly Father. To all who mourn Archbishop Lipscomb, in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace and consolation in the Lord,” Archbishop Pierre

Lipscomb died last week at the age of 88. His Mass of Christian Burial took place Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

