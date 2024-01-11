MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pontoon boat operator who was helped to shore early Tuesday morning during the severe thunderstorms has been charged, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Mobile Police Department issued a citation to David Russell on Tuesday. Russell is now charged with reckless operation and no vessel license, according to ALEA.

ALEA also said the vessel has been removed from the shoreline.

News 5’s Asher Redd found the vessel on the shore at Bay Front Road on Tuesday, but Russell was not with it.

During the storm, the boat was rocking violently due to the current and was caught up in a jetty before it broke free and drifted ashore.