MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were stranded on a pontoon in Mobile Bay as a severe weather system’s intensity increased. Those who live nearby wanted to know what the people on board were thinking.

David Russell, 55, and Sabrina Breganza, 44, were on a pontoon boat when it got stuck on a jetty near McNally Park.

At 2 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division and the Mobile Police Department responded to make a rescue.

At the same time, a wall of severe weather quickly approached.

“For somebody to put our first responders in danger like that and to go out in the water like that is just wrong,” Beth Kenny, who lives near the scene, said.

As first responders geared up to make the rescue, the boat became unstuck and drifted to the side of Bay Front Road, where it remained on Tuesday.

After the incident, the operator of the boat was given a citation.

Kenny said the current had become extremely rough at around noon on Monday. She said that alone should have indicated not to venture into the bay.

“Why anyone would go on the bay last night is not very smart,” Kenny said.

Authorities said it is important to always check the local weather alerts before going on a boat, especially if the weather looks questionable.