MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation.

Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on Monday, Sept. 19 and the bakery passed.

WKRG spoke with the bakery and they said the Broad and Virginia St. location was officially re-opened at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. The bakery said they “had to do some repairs in the kitchen, clean up some windows and equipment,” which took about two months. No further details were given.

On July 21, the bakery announced on Facebook that the Broad St. location was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any baking.”

The bakery, which opened in 1918 and has several locations, announced the permanent closings of the Springhill and downtown Mobile locations in a Facebook post on Aug. 4.