MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website.

A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any baking.”

Pollman’s was opened in 1918, over 100 years ago, in downtown Mobile. On Aug. 4, the bakery announced they would close their Springhill and downtown Mobile stores, but said “[they] will reopen the Broad and Virginia bakery very soon.”

The Facebook post did not give a reason for the closing of two of their locations. “We look forward to continue to serve you again soon,” read the post.