Polling sites prepared for Tuesday’s election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major concern for folks who are still without power days after Hurricane Zeta. all worries aside…power will not interfere with your civic duties tomorrow.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tweeted today electric companies across the state have stepped up to see that no polling place is left without power on election day.

Mobile County Judge of Probate Don Davis says all polling sites in our area are powered and ready to go on election day.

Alabama Power chimed in as well. “Alabama Power has assessed polling locations provided by election officials. The company is working to ensure that all polling locations in its service territory have power before the polls open Tuesday.”

All is set ahead of the big day and we will be with you every step of the way providing the latest updates throughout the day.

