Pollen season starting earlier each year with higher concentrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollen season has arrived! In fact, studies have shown that pollen season is arriving earlier this year and with higher concentrations.

Meteorologist Colleen Peterson spoke with Dr. Anderegg, Assistant professor at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah, to get more details about his findings in his research.

“Strong increases in lengthening of the growing season and higher pollen loads in the air,” Dr. Anderegg explained.

With a longer growing season this means a longer pollen season.

“Over the 1990 to 2018 period was an increase of 20 days earlier of the start date,” Dr.Anderegg explained.

This causes the average start date to move from March 15th to February 23rd. The big question is what is causing pollen season to arrive earlier each year?

“With aloe of greenhouse studies I found that if you grow plants at warmer temperatures and with higher CO2 concentrations they did to produce more pollen as well,” Dr.Anderegg explained.

This is due to climate change.

“We’ve known for a long time that plants are very sensitive and vulnerable to temperatures,” Dr.Anderegg said.

Climatically speaking, each year the Earth gets warmer. This triggers the plants to bloom earlier than anticipated.

“Most plants when plants tend to warm up will think its going to be spring soon and they will undergo the series of metabolic and chemical changes to get ready and then flow,” Dr.Anderegg explained.

Dr. Anderegg studies showed a 20% increase of concentration of pollen in our atmosphere over time.

“More pollen in the air hurts kids in school that they do less well in school and on standardized tests when there’s high pollen loads,” Dr.Anderegg said. “There’s a study that found when pollen loads are high in the air we actually are more vulnerable to the viruses that cause the common cold.”

Pollen can impact not only those with allergies but everyone’s immunity in general.