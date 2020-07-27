Police: Woman playing with gun shoots child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The 2020 Alabama History Teacher of the Year goes to Marcee Hinds. Hinds teaches at Baker High School. The award is presented by Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History which is the nation's leading organization dedicated to American History studies for K-12.

Hinds reiceived her bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from the University of South Alabama in 2011 and her master's of Liberal Arts in History from Spring Hill College in 2016.