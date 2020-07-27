Police: Woman playing with gun shoots child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman playing with a gun shot a child this weekend.

On Sunday, July 26, at about 11:27 a.m., police responded to a local hospital for a juvenile shot at the 2000 block of Gimon Circle North. Officers found the child’s mother and she told them she heard the shot. Police say another woman was playing with the gun and shot the child. Jazmine Feliciana, 20, was arrested.

