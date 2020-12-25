Police: Terminally-ill Citronelle resident in need of Christmas miracle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police and Mayor Jason Stinger shares the story of a terminally-ill resident stricken with cancer in need of help to restore their power.
Since their power was turned off, the Citronelle Police Department moved the resident to a neighbor’s house as the temperature has dropped in the lows.
Police are asking for your help to restore their power, so they can return home.
Here are ways to donate:
- Drop of cash at Citronelle Police Department PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/citrosanta2020
- Venmo: @Citro-Santa (4 digit code 8071)
