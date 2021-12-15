Police searching for man involved in music recording studio shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Detectives with Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a shooting at a music recording studio Sunday night.

Detectives are looking for Leroy Wells. They say he was involved in a shooting at Kingdom Enterprises recording studio on Three Knotch Road that resulted in two people being shot. The victims say they went to Kingdom Enterprises at about 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 12 to record music. When they approached the building, someone opened fire from inside and struck the two.

If anyone has information about this case, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.

