Police search for three suspects following a string of thefts involving catalytic converters

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three suspects connected to a theft ring. The group are accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars. One suspect, David Warden, has been taken into custody. Investigators say the suspects managed to drive off in a silver Dodge Avenger with racing stripes.

If you have any information, call the Dauphin Island Police Department at 251-861-5523 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8663.