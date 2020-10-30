Police search for missing Mobile woman

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing person.

56-year-old Angeler Singleton walked away from her residence on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. 

She suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, mental problems, high blood pressure, and is a diabetic which she takes a shot for every day. Singleton is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. 

If anyone has seen Singleton or knows her whereabouts, please call police at (251)208-7211.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories