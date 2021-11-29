Police search for man related to deadly Sunday shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police released the identity of a person they want to question about Sunday’s double shooting on Ogburn Ave.. One woman is dead. Another is in the hospital in “critical condition,” according to police.

Police said they are looking for Marquis L. Gray, “as he is wanted for question in this case,” which police described as a “domestic violence shooting investigation.” Police did not released any additional information about Gray.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Ogburn Ave. on Nov. 28 just after 4:30 p.m. They found two women shot at the scene. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Quanita Fletcher, 29, later died from her injuries.

A second female victim, who police did not identify but said she is 28 years old, is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.