MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for an identity theft suspect in West Mobile.

Police shared a photo of the suspect with News 5. The woman in the picture is accused of taking $1,500 out of the victim’s bank account. Police say it happened at the Family Security Credit Union located on Airport Blvd.

Anyone with information about this crime please call (251) 208-7211. You can remain anonymous.