Police search for fatal hit and run suspect

MOBILE, Ala. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit and run incident at Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of Government Boulevard at Azalea Road in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers saw a woman lying on the northbound side of Government Boulevard deceased. The driver had fled the scene.

The vehicle is a 2018 Lincoln Navigator, light blue or silver in color. The vehicle tag number is not known, but it will be missing the passenger side headlight assembly. The vehicle will also have damage to the front bumper.

Mobile Police is asking for help from the public in reference anyone seeing a vehicle fitting this description please call 251-208-7211 or 208-1270. You can remain anonymous.

The photos below are not the actual suspect vehicle.