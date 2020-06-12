Police say estranged husband stabs wife on Noble Dr. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was stabbed by her estranged husband on Noble Dr. Friday morning, say police.
Officers say they were flagged down at BBVA Compass Bank on 5399 Highway 90 W. to respond to a domestic dispute at approximately 5:17 AM.
The victim says she was sitting in her car when her estranged husband approached the vehicle and stabbed her. Police say, there was injury to her hand.
Upon the police’s arrival, he fled the scene. There are no further details at this time.
