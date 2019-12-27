Police respond to report of shooting at convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway at a convenience store.
Mobile Police say officers responded to the Fulton Grocery on 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway to a report of a man shot.
Police say, at this time, this injury is not life-threatening.
It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story.
