Police respond to report of shooting at convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway at a convenience store.

Mobile Police say officers responded to the Fulton Grocery on 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway to a report of a man shot.

Police say, at this time, this injury is not life-threatening.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.

