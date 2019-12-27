Police respond to report of shooting at convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway at a convenience store.

Mobile Police say officers responded to the Fulton Grocery on 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway to a report of a man shot.

Police say, at this time, this injury is not life-threatening.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories