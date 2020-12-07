Police respond to report of bomb at Mobile Walgreens

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to a report of a bomb at a Mobile Walgreens early Saturday morning.

About 12:15 AM police responded to the Walgreens located at 3948 Airport Blvd in reference to the manager receiving a call about a bomb in the men’s restroom. The store was evacuated.

Units and K9 responded and returned with a negative result.

