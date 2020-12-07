Police respond to report of bomb at Mobile Walgreens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police say they're looking into a Facebook live video posted sometime Sunday morning in Mobile. In a nearly ten-minute video, young men are seen harassing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The young men scream and laugh at the woman to wake up. At one point one of them barks loudly at the woman's head. At another point, they chant "ice cup challenge" and throw a cup of ice on her. The young men poke her several times with what appears to be her own walking cane. We've reached out to Mobile Police and expect to talk to the police chief later today. An MPD spokesman says, so far, the victim has not filed a report with authorities. We've posted an edited version of the original video cutting foul language and shortening the ten-minute video to one minute.