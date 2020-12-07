MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to a report of a bomb at a Mobile Walgreens early Saturday morning.
About 12:15 AM police responded to the Walgreens located at 3948 Airport Blvd in reference to the manager receiving a call about a bomb in the men’s restroom. The store was evacuated.
Units and K9 responded and returned with a negative result.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘It makes no sense’: Instagram influencer’s mother talks about her daughter’s mysterious death
- Police respond to report of bomb at Mobile Walgreens
- Bikers making Christmas brighter for family of 2-year-old born with rare condition
- MPD: Man tries to break front door of police precinct
- Ask the Experts: Tips to stay optimistic during holiday season