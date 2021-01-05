Police respond to early morning shooting at Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department have responded to a shooting at a home on Farnell Drive in Mobile. The call came in just before 5 this morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map. We are working to get more information this morning.
LATEST STORIES
- Mega Millions tops $447 million for Tuesday’s drawing
- Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals
- Questions rise about Dan Mullen’s coaching future at Florida
- Body found off of HWY 57 in Greene County, MS
- Starbucks menu changes: Coffee giant announces permanent additions, seasonal offerings