Police respond to early morning shooting at Mobile home

UPDATE: Two men held a Brinks driver at gunpoint and stole money. A witness tells WKRG News 5 shots were fired during the robbery. The witness said it sounded like gunfire from an AR style rifle. The driver was robbed while at one of the pumps at a gas station. Police say they got away with a large amount of cash and took off. The robbers are still on the run. They left in a blue 4 door "passenger vehicle" according to police. But no one was hurt.

UPDATE (9:30 am) -- Mobile police confirm an armed robbery took place outside of the gas station. We are waiting for another update.