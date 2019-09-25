Police respond to Citronelle High School after rumors of threat

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police are at the high school Wednesday after rumors of a possible threat were made to the school.

Tyler Norris, the Citronelle Police Chief, says there is no viable threat, but that his officers are on campus as a precaution. He says there have been rumors of a threat, but they have not tracked the threat down to a particular person. Norris says the threats were spread by word of mouth. The school is not on lockdown.

Norris says they will be on campus throughout the day investigating and patrolling.

This is the third time Citronelle police officers have responded to the high school in three days.

Monday, a fight broke out between students just off campus. Police responded, breaking up that fight. A few hours later, police say a second fight between high school students broke out. This one, in the parking lot of the Freeman’s Funeral Home. The chief was the first to respond and was elbowed in the face during the fight. 18-year-old Demarcus Scott was arrested for assault.

According to Citronelle HS Principal Randy Campbell on Facebook, two groups of students got into a fight over an incident that happened at the McDonald’s over the weekend. Citronelle Police say the incident at McDonald’s carried over to the fight on campus Monday. Police were not called to the fight at the McDonald’s.

Principal Campbell said school administration handled the fight quickly and all students were released to their parents.

Principal Campbell says a former student posted a rant on social media about retaliating and was brought to his attention. Police say the teen posted a terroristic threat in that rant. Police arrested the former student for terroristic threats. Last year, the teen was arrested around this time for the same charge. The teen was on probation. The teen was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

A fourth fight broke out inside the cafeteria Tuesday morning. An assistant principal was knocked over trying to break up that fight, his injuries are minor. Four juveniles and two adults were taken into custody for that fight.