Police: Prichard woman leads officers on chase with child in backseat

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman led officers on a chase with a child in the backseat, according to Prichard Police.

Police say 31-year-old Bridgette Jenkins refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police chased her to her mom’s house, where they say she got out and ran inside the home. That’s when officers noticed a child in the backseat.

Jenkins was arrested and booked into Metro Jail early Wednesday morning on charges that included attempting to elude, child endangerment, and reckless driving. Police said she also had 15 outstanding warrants for traffic-related offenses.

Police say the child was not harmed.

