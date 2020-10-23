Police: Prichard mother arrested after leaving 3 young children home alone

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police arrested a woman after they say she left her three young children home alone for several hours.

Police say Tiffany Mosley, 27, left her home at 8 a.m. Friday leaving her 18-month-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old alone in a room. She did not return until 2 p.m. Police were notified by her landlord who found the children inside of a bedroom.

Mosley faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The three children have been placed in the custody of a family member. Mosley also has three older children who were in school at the time.

