Update: Mobile Police said a woman who was shot in the head at the Red Roof Inn on the I-65 service road was taken to a hospital.

Police said they arrived at about 1:20 Thursday afternoon. The woman was transported about 10 or fifteen minutes later.

The suspect was gone when police arrived.

MOBILE, Sla. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are at the Red Roof Inn on the I-65 service road off Dauphin Street.

Officers have been seen going in and out of a room there.

