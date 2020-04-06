MCSO Crime Map: Shooting reported at Park Lane Apartments in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s crime map, a shooting was reported at Park Lane Apartments in Mobile on Zeigler Blvd. around 8 p.m on Sunday.

There are no further details at this time.

