Police: Person shot and killed on Henry Road in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. – To help prevent coronavirus spread, the Mobile Police Department has taken steps to protect the health of its personnel and community members. Some services at the City of Mobile Animal Shelter, Impound Yard and Records Unit have been cancelled or changed.

Effective immediately through April 6, the City of Mobile Animal Shelter has cancelled all pet adoptions in an effort to prevent large crowds from gathering. And, the animal shelter is no longer accepting stray animal drop-offs.