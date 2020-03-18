Police: Person shot and killed on Henry Road in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a homicide on Henry Road in Prichard.
Police tell News 5 the victim was shot and that a person is being questioned.
This is a developing story.
