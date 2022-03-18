UPDATE (4:01 p.m.) The subject, who was shot in the head, was confirmed dead by Mobile Police.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Mobile Police officials spoke at the scene near George and Government Streets where they confirmed a subject was shot in the head after a rolling gun battle with police through the streets of Mobile.

At least two “unrelated victims” were injured at Dauphin Island Parkway during the afternoon, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Prine said one officer “suffered minor injuries and is okay.”

Prine said police received a call at 2 p.m. about a reckless driver. When officers arrived at the 100 block of St. Joseph St., the subject fled and officers chased the subject’s vehicle.

The subject’s vehicle ended up at Dauphin Island Parkway where the subject got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, according to Prine. Officers shot back at the subject.

The subject got back into his vehicle and went east-bound down Government Street. The subject “pursued officers” while firing at officers.

When the suspect wrecked at George and Government, he was found with a gunshot to the head. Prine said he did not know if the gunshot was self-inflicted or not.

UPDATE (3:14 p.m.): Government Street is closed off all the way to Broad Street, according to Mobile Police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene near George and Government Streets. More than a dozen units are on the scene.

EMS is on scene along with at least one ambulance.

Officers are diverting traffic from the area.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has teams at multiple scenes. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

